Anti-monarchy group reacts as King Charles summons meeting to decide future of monarchy

Saturday, August 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Anti-monarchy group Republic CEO Graham Smith has reacted to the reports King Charles has summoned Prince William and Kate Middleton to decide future of the monarchy.

Commenting on the Mirror’s report, Smith said “It’s all such shallow nonsense from the royals. They’ll carry on as they are, little will change and what changes few will notice.”

The anti-monarchy activist further said, “And a focus on the commonwealth will only remind everyone of the countries queuing up to ditch the monarchy.”

Graham Smith remarks came after Mirror reported the King will hold a summit to lay out the future direction of the monarchy when the royals gather at Balmoral.

“Charles will deliver his key aims for the next 12 months, including a major focus across the commonwealth.”

The source told the publication, King Charles wants Prince William and Kate Middleton, the future king and queen, to be "at the heart of cementing their own future and that of the monarchy at large".

