Jessie J shares body-positive message as she shows-off post-partum body

Jessie J welcomed her first child with basketball player Chanan Safir Colman in May

On Friday, singer Jessie J took Instagram to share a video of her third workout session since giving birth to her son, Sky Safir Cornish Colman, just 14 weeks ago.

The 35-year-old singer, who welcomed her first child with her boyfriend, basketball player Chanan Safir Colman, in May, posted a montage video showcasing her exercise routine.

Jessie J confidently displayed her post-partum physique, donning a brown sports bra and snug leggings, as she worked up a sweat. This came shortly after she disclosed that her current weight is 10st 8lbs.

She captioned her upload: “I ate a packet of gluten free Oreos on the drive home • Balance.”

Following the video post, the Flashlight singer used her Instagram Stories to share that she has had a total of four workout sessions since giving birth to her baby boy 14 weeks ago.

“I'm just enjoying being able to go, moving my energy around, hanging with chiefnaka and exploring this new body of mine.”

Just a few days earlier, the new mother made a social media revelation about her precise weight, openly sharing with her followers that she currently weighs 10st 8lbs, a remarkable achievement considering it has only been three months since she gave birth.

Earlier this month, Jessie J gave a firm response to individuals who made comments about her postpartum figure. Taking to her Instagram Story, she directly addressed the body shamers who had been highlighting the changes in her physique following childbirth.

Addressing the comments, she wrote: “Couple of people have said to me, ‘I bet you can't wait to get your body back’,” she began before adding an emoji with rolling eyes.

“I don't want to go back,” she clarified. “That body is gone. I want my body to go forward. I'm getting my body forward.”