Kimora Lee Simmons pens touching tribute to celebrate daughter’s 21st birthday

Kimora Lee Simmons is reminiscing about the remarkable growth of her daughter, Aoki.

The 48-year-old businesswoman took to her Instagram Story on Saturday to share an endearing throwback picture of herself alongside her youngest daughter.

“Me n the 21 year old @aokileesimmons,” Kimora wrote with the photo, adding three pink heart emojis.

Captured in the heartwarming photograph, Kimora wore a beaming smile while cradling a younger Aoki in her embrace.

As her mother cuddled close, the then-young Aoki, who recently turned 21, gazed inquisitively at something beyond the frame.

To commemorate Aoki's special birthday, the model-turned-businesswoman took to Instagram to share a sincere tribute.

"My baby girl is 21!!! Mama loves you so much and I'm so super proud of you!" the sweet caption on Kimora’s post began.

"I know you've been through A LOT and God has kept you and us all covered. From graduating from HARVARD at 21(!!!) to paving your path in New York City modeling! You're doing it all!," she continued

"It's all paying off for you and that is evidenced by the exciting news coming that we will soon share! we're all right here beside you baby riding for you through it all! I got you forever! Cheers to 21! #beautyandbrains," Kimora concluded.

Ming, aged 23, took the opportunity to express her love and admiration for her younger sister by posting a heartfelt birthday tribute on Instagram.

She curated a delightful carousel of pictures featuring Aoki, showcasing snapshots from their childhood as well as an embrace shared during Aoki's recent graduation ceremony.

"happy 21st to my smush [sic]" she captioned the celebratory post.