Security forces kill two terrorists in Khyber district

Pakistan Army soldiers seen in this undated photo. — ISPR

Security forces conducted IBO on night of August 18-19: ISPR.

Militants remained actively involved in terrorist activities.

"Locals of the area appreciated the operation," reads statement.

Security forces killed two terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s tribal district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Saturday.



The military’s media wing said on the night of August 18-19, security forces conducted the IBO on the reported presence of terrorists in Bara area of Khyber district.

“During the conduct of operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists and resultantly two terrorists were sent to hell,” it added.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as the killing of innocent citizens, the ISPR said.

The statement said sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

“Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism,” the ISPR statement said.

In a similar IBO earlier this week, two terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire with security forces in tribal area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing had said

The ISPR said in a statement on Tuesday that on the night of August 14-15, security forces conducted the IBO on reported presence of terrorists in North Waziristan’s Razmak area.

Pakistan has seen a steep rise in terrorist activities including several suicide bombings and gun attacks mainly targeting police and law enforcement agencies in the northwestern provinces, which resulted in hundreds of deaths and damage to properties since the return of Taliban rulers in neighbouring Afghanistan.