 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Saturday, August 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Security forces kill two terrorists in Khyber district

By
Web Desk

Saturday, August 19, 2023

Pakistan Army soldiers seen in this undated photo. — ISPR
Pakistan Army soldiers seen in this undated photo. — ISPR

  • Security forces conducted IBO on night of August 18-19: ISPR.
  • Militants remained actively involved in terrorist activities.
  • "Locals of the area appreciated the operation," reads statement.

Security forces killed two terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s tribal district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Saturday.

The military’s media wing said on the night of August 18-19, security forces conducted the IBO on the reported presence of terrorists in Bara area of Khyber district.

“During the conduct of operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists and resultantly two terrorists were sent to hell,” it added.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as the killing of innocent citizens, the ISPR said.

The statement said sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

“Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism,” the ISPR statement said.

In a similar IBO earlier this week, two terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire with security forces in tribal area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing had said

The ISPR said in a statement on Tuesday that on the night of August 14-15, security forces conducted the IBO on reported presence of terrorists in North Waziristan’s Razmak area.

Pakistan has seen a steep rise in terrorist activities including several suicide bombings and gun attacks mainly targeting police and law enforcement agencies in the northwestern provinces, which resulted in hundreds of deaths and damage to properties since the return of Taliban rulers in neighbouring Afghanistan. 

More From Pakistan:

Justice Shah calls for deferment of 184(3) cases until decision on SC procedure act

Justice Shah calls for deferment of 184(3) cases until decision on SC procedure act
'Deeply offensive': Pakistan strongly condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Netherlands

'Deeply offensive': Pakistan strongly condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Netherlands
Over 10,000 evacuated as high-level flood hits River Sutlej after 35 years

Over 10,000 evacuated as high-level flood hits River Sutlej after 35 years

FIA arrests PTI’s Shah Mahmood Qureshi in cipher probe

FIA arrests PTI’s Shah Mahmood Qureshi in cipher probe
Sindh governor administers oath to 10-member interim cabinet

Sindh governor administers oath to 10-member interim cabinet
British-Pakistani PTI supporter responds to terror case filed in Islamabad

British-Pakistani PTI supporter responds to terror case filed in Islamabad
'Regrettable incident': Justice Isa visits Jaranwala, assures Christian community of all-out support

'Regrettable incident': Justice Isa visits Jaranwala, assures Christian community of all-out support
Official Secrets, Army Act amendment bills receive President Alvi's nod

Official Secrets, Army Act amendment bills receive President Alvi's nod
KP's new interim cabinet takes oath

KP's new interim cabinet takes oath
'Cracks' burst open in PTI within days after Imran Khan’s arrest

'Cracks' burst open in PTI within days after Imran Khan’s arrest
UK wants father extradited from Pakistan over killing of 10-year-old girl

UK wants father extradited from Pakistan over killing of 10-year-old girl
PTI leaders reach out to foreign envoys to seek 'relief' for Imran Khan

PTI leaders reach out to foreign envoys to seek 'relief' for Imran Khan