Tish Cyrus mother of Miley Cyrus marries Dominic Purcell in Malibu ceremony

Tish Cyrus, the mother of Miley Cyrus, has entered into marriage once again, as recent reports confirm her union with Dominic Purcell, known for his role in Prison Break.

Despite their engagement occurring just four months prior, the couple decided to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony in Malibu, California this past weekend, as evidenced by photographs obtained by JustJared.

During the ceremony, Miley Cyrus held the role of maid of honor and her emotional demeanor was evident as she watched her 56-year-old mother, Tish, exchange vows with Dominic, who is 53 years old.

Tish adorned a strapless lace bridal gown paired with a lengthy tulle veil that gracefully cascaded beyond her golden curls. On the other hand, Dominic's presence loomed over her petite stature, dressed in a white dress shirt with rolled-up sleeves and complemented by black trousers.

Miley herself, akin to the other bridesmaids, made a stunning appearance in an ice blue dress while clutching a tasteful bouquet of flowers. A glimpse at the images further showcased the involvement of Miley's elder siblings, Trace Cyrus, 33, and Brandi Cyrus, 35, within the wedding party.

Tish and Dominic's romantic journey began in July 2022, a mere three months after her divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus, a renowned figure in the music industry and the father of Miley Cyrus. Billy Ray Cyrus is currently engaged to singer Firerose, marking the evolving relationships within the family.