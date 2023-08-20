Chad Michael Murray welcomes baby No. 3 born with cute heart-shaped birthmark

Chad Michael Murray and Sarah Roemer welcomed a baby girl last week

Chad Michael Murray and Sarah Roemer have joyfully introduced their newborn baby girl. The couple took to Instagram to announce the arrival of their daughter, who is their third child, and shared an adorable snapshot of the newborn on Saturday.

“Heart full #family,” Murray, 41, wrote along the photo that his wife, 38, first shared, writing, “She’s here!”

In the snapshot, their baby daughter can be seen reclining while wearing a striped ensemble and crossing her legs. A small birthmark in the shape of a heart is noticeable on her shin.

“Our baby girl arrived last week with a heart on her ankle,” Roemer announced in her post. “We are so in love! Soaking up all the baby squishy moments that go by all too fast. @chadmichaelmurray.”

Following their confirmation last month that they were expecting their third child, the couple's daughter has now arrived. Murray shared the delightful news alongside a heartwarming photograph of his wife, who wore a white dress and displayed a prominent baby bump while beaming with joy.

“Baby #3 loading… ,” The One Tree Hill star captioned the post. “Anyone know any new gadgets for babies? It’s been a bit since we had one," he joked.

Just one day after officially confirming their pregnancy, Murray dropped a hint about the gender of their baby in the caption of an Instagram Reel.

The Reel featured a collection of family snapshots captured during their recent vacation trips, strongly suggesting that Murray and Roemer were expecting a baby girl.

“We travel this world as a little wolf pack — this baby’s been everywhere already and she’s not even on the outside yet:),” Murray wrote in the caption. “Thank you mama for carrying our pack— literally.”

Murray and Roemer tied the knot in 2015. They also share an 8-year-old son and a 6-year-old daughter whose names they have chosen not to disclose publicly.