 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, August 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

'Blue Beetle to be the biggest movie of all time'

By
Web Desk

Sunday, August 20, 2023

Blue Beetle to be the biggest movie of all time: Xolo Maridueña
'Blue Beetle to be the biggest movie of all time': Xolo Maridueña

In the cloud of rave reviews, Blue Beetle is all confident to rule the box office as the lead star Xolo Maridueña praying for its success after back-to-back flops in the DC universe. 

During an interview with Variety, the Latino star expressed his wish that he wanted the new DC superhero flick to be the biggest film of all time but at the same time noted that he did not want to be caught in the number games.

“Yes, of course, I want this to be the biggest movie of all time. And I truly feel like it is a worldwide movie. I think it should be a box office smash, but at the same time, there’s box office smashes that aren’t the best [movies], and vice versa. I don’t want to be a prisoner to the numbers.”

The new studio co-chief Peter Safran also confirmed that the Cobra-Kai star will don his superhero suit in future movies.

“What I was most impressed by is his ability with both the comedic and the emotional material,” he told the outlet. “He has all the skills.”

On the box-office front, Blue Beetle opened to a strong $10 million on debut day while expected to rake in $25 to 33 million in the opening weekend. 

Watch the trailer of the film:


More From Entertainment:

Charlize Theron speaks out on aging amid facelift allegations

Charlize Theron speaks out on aging amid facelift allegations
‘Strictly’ star Amy Dowden shares tragic update on health after chemotherapy

‘Strictly’ star Amy Dowden shares tragic update on health after chemotherapy
Prince Harry has ‘very different plans’ for Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet video

Prince Harry has ‘very different plans’ for Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
Cara Delevingne stuns in daring outfit at Jack Antonoff, Margaret Qualley’s wedding

Cara Delevingne stuns in daring outfit at Jack Antonoff, Margaret Qualley’s wedding
Prince William receives heartbreaking news

Prince William receives heartbreaking news
‘You don't look 60’: John Stamos’ adorable son Billy, 5, tells him he looks ‘baby’

‘You don't look 60’: John Stamos’ adorable son Billy, 5, tells him he looks ‘baby’

Why Jamie Dornan was 'relieved' to lose 'Fifty Shades of Grey'?

Why Jamie Dornan was 'relieved' to lose 'Fifty Shades of Grey'?
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie likely to be honoured when Prince William becomes king

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie likely to be honoured when Prince William becomes king
Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler share hug after enjoying party in Malibu

Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler share hug after enjoying party in Malibu
Chad Michael Murray welcomes baby No. 3 born with cute heart-shaped birthmark

Chad Michael Murray welcomes baby No. 3 born with cute heart-shaped birthmark
Meghan Markle has the ‘Midas touch’: ‘Exploits it to her hearts content’

Meghan Markle has the ‘Midas touch’: ‘Exploits it to her hearts content’
Andy Cohen catches son sneaking morning chips in hilarious video

Andy Cohen catches son sneaking morning chips in hilarious video