'Blue Beetle to be the biggest movie of all time': Xolo Maridueña

In the cloud of rave reviews, Blue Beetle is all confident to rule the box office as the lead star Xolo Maridueña praying for its success after back-to-back flops in the DC universe.

During an interview with Variety, the Latino star expressed his wish that he wanted the new DC superhero flick to be the biggest film of all time but at the same time noted that he did not want to be caught in the number games.

“Yes, of course, I want this to be the biggest movie of all time. And I truly feel like it is a worldwide movie. I think it should be a box office smash, but at the same time, there’s box office smashes that aren’t the best [movies], and vice versa. I don’t want to be a prisoner to the numbers.”

The new studio co-chief Peter Safran also confirmed that the Cobra-Kai star will don his superhero suit in future movies.

“What I was most impressed by is his ability with both the comedic and the emotional material,” he told the outlet. “He has all the skills.”

On the box-office front, Blue Beetle opened to a strong $10 million on debut day while expected to rake in $25 to 33 million in the opening weekend.

Watch the trailer of the film:



