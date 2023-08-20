Prince William receives heartbreaking news

Prince William has received a heartbreaking news as Spain defeated England to win Women's World Cup on Sunday.



Spain won the Women's World Cup for the first time after beating England 1-0 in the final.

Captain Olga Carmona scored in the 29th minute, drilling in from the left of the area after England lost possession in midfield and Spain countered quickly to take advantage in the clash at Stadium Australia.

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, Prince William said “Although it’s the result none of us wanted, @Lionesses you have done yourselves and this nation proud.”

“Your spirit & drive have inspired so many people and paved the way for generations to come. Thank you for the footballing memories.”

Moreover, the future king also congratulated Spain for winning the world cup.

He said, “Congratulations to Spain. W.”

Earlier, Prince William, who has been the president of England’s Football Association for nearly 20 years, received backlash for not attending the world cup in Australia.



