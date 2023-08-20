 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, August 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William receives heartbreaking news

By
Web Desk

Sunday, August 20, 2023

Prince William receives heartbreaking news
Prince William receives heartbreaking news

Prince William has received a heartbreaking news as Spain defeated England to win Women's World Cup on Sunday.

Spain won the Women's World Cup for the first time after beating England 1-0 in the final.

Captain Olga Carmona scored in the 29th minute, drilling in from the left of the area after England lost possession in midfield and Spain countered quickly to take advantage in the clash at Stadium Australia.

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, Prince William said “Although it’s the result none of us wanted, @Lionesses you have done yourselves and this nation proud.”

“Your spirit & drive have inspired so many people and paved the way for generations to come. Thank you for the footballing memories.”

Moreover, the future king also congratulated Spain for winning the world cup.

He said, “Congratulations to Spain. W.”

Earlier, Prince William, who has been the president of England’s Football Association for nearly 20 years, received backlash for not attending the world cup in Australia.


More From Entertainment:

Charlize Theron speaks out on aging amid facelift allegations

Charlize Theron speaks out on aging amid facelift allegations
‘Strictly’ star Amy Dowden shares tragic update on health after chemotherapy

‘Strictly’ star Amy Dowden shares tragic update on health after chemotherapy
Prince Harry has ‘very different plans’ for Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet video

Prince Harry has ‘very different plans’ for Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
'Blue Beetle to be the biggest movie of all time'

'Blue Beetle to be the biggest movie of all time'
Cara Delevingne stuns in daring outfit at Jack Antonoff, Margaret Qualley’s wedding

Cara Delevingne stuns in daring outfit at Jack Antonoff, Margaret Qualley’s wedding
‘You don't look 60’: John Stamos’ adorable son Billy, 5, tells him he looks ‘baby’

‘You don't look 60’: John Stamos’ adorable son Billy, 5, tells him he looks ‘baby’

Why Jamie Dornan was 'relieved' to lose 'Fifty Shades of Grey'?

Why Jamie Dornan was 'relieved' to lose 'Fifty Shades of Grey'?
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie likely to be honoured when Prince William becomes king

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie likely to be honoured when Prince William becomes king
Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler share hug after enjoying party in Malibu

Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler share hug after enjoying party in Malibu
Chad Michael Murray welcomes baby No. 3 born with cute heart-shaped birthmark

Chad Michael Murray welcomes baby No. 3 born with cute heart-shaped birthmark
Meghan Markle has the ‘Midas touch’: ‘Exploits it to her hearts content’

Meghan Markle has the ‘Midas touch’: ‘Exploits it to her hearts content’
Andy Cohen catches son sneaking morning chips in hilarious video

Andy Cohen catches son sneaking morning chips in hilarious video