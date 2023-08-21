Kevin Jonas tears up as Jonas Brothers sing song for a fan’s late daughter

File Footage

Kevin Jonas could not hold back his tears after a fan asked the Jonas Brothers to dedicate a song to her daughter, who has passed away.



While setting the stage on fire during for The Tour in Toronto, Canada, Joe Jonas stopped after he noticed a fan holding a sign that read, "Dedicate Little Bird to My Angel in Heaven."

The singer asked the fan, who came from Mexico City, to reveal the name of her daughter, before saying, “I got choked up as I read the sign.”

"Valentina," she replied to which Joe said, “This one’s for Valentina, OK? She’s here with us tonight, for sure,” before giving her a hug.

The trio, which also includes Nick Jonas, began singing the track, originally written for their daughters, while Kevin could be seen visibly shedding tears.

In a viral video shared by a fan, Kevin, who has a six-year-old daughter with Danielle Jonas named Valentina, wiped his tears as he strums his guitar for the acoustic performance.



