 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, August 21, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kevin Jonas tears up as Jonas Brothers sing song for a fan’s late daughter

By
Web Desk

Monday, August 21, 2023

File Footage

Kevin Jonas could not hold back his tears after a fan asked the Jonas Brothers to dedicate a song to her daughter, who has passed away.

While setting the stage on fire during for The Tour in Toronto, Canada, Joe Jonas stopped after he noticed a fan holding a sign that read, "Dedicate Little Bird to My Angel in Heaven."

The singer asked the fan, who came from Mexico City, to reveal the name of her daughter, before saying, “I got choked up as I read the sign.”

"Valentina," she replied to which Joe said, “This one’s for Valentina, OK? She’s here with us tonight, for sure,” before giving her a hug.

The trio, which also includes Nick Jonas, began singing the track, originally written for their daughters, while Kevin could be seen visibly shedding tears.

In a viral video shared by a fan, Kevin, who has a six-year-old daughter with Danielle Jonas named Valentina, wiped his tears as he strums his guitar for the acoustic performance. 


More From Entertainment:

Dwayne Johnson extends support to victims Maui Fires, California's Hurricane Hilary

Dwayne Johnson extends support to victims Maui Fires, California's Hurricane Hilary
Natalie Portman willing to give cheater husband Benjamin Millepied another chance?

Natalie Portman willing to give cheater husband Benjamin Millepied another chance?
‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor talks of Johnny Depp return: ‘He deserves another shot’ video

‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor talks of Johnny Depp return: ‘He deserves another shot’
One 'Better Call Saul' star wants to 'revisit' the hit show: See Who

One 'Better Call Saul' star wants to 'revisit' the hit show: See Who
Anti-monarchy group faces major blow over King Charles charity

Anti-monarchy group faces major blow over King Charles charity
Prince Andrew getting ‘new lease on life’ with King Charles' olive branch

Prince Andrew getting ‘new lease on life’ with King Charles' olive branch
Princess Diana’s diaries inspire Kate Middleton to be 'peacemaker' between Prince William, Harry? video

Princess Diana’s diaries inspire Kate Middleton to be 'peacemaker' between Prince William, Harry?
Jane Curtin gets honest about early 'SNL' sketches

Jane Curtin gets honest about early 'SNL' sketches
Tom Cruise reacts to ‘Barbie’ taking over ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ on box office video

Tom Cruise reacts to ‘Barbie’ taking over ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ on box office
King Charles offers olive branch to Prince Andrew amid ‘peace talks’ with Harry

King Charles offers olive branch to Prince Andrew amid ‘peace talks’ with Harry
Meghan Markle’s friends circle is ‘paid upfront’: ‘Obligated to be patient’ video

Meghan Markle’s friends circle is ‘paid upfront’: ‘Obligated to be patient’
How Miley Cyrus supported mom Tish Cyrus after Billy Ray Cyrus divorce

How Miley Cyrus supported mom Tish Cyrus after Billy Ray Cyrus divorce