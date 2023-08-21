Natalie Portman willing to give cheater husband Benjamin Millepied another chance?

Natalie Portman is reportedly hesitant to break off her marriage with Benjamin Millepied, mainly because of the couple’s two children.

The Thor: Love and Thunder star could not believe when she learned about the choreographer’s infidelity back in June, an insider told Star Magazine.

At the time, the Hollywood star did not want to make hasty decision as she had to think of their kids, Aleph, 12, and Amalia, 6, and now, the insider said she is “having second thoughts.”

"She was in shock when this all came out," the insider shared. "It blindsided her and she didn't want to make any rash decisions but she's now having second thoughts."

Millepied, who met Portman on the set of her hit film The Black Swan, allegedly cheated on her with climate activist Camille Étienne.

"She doesn't want to turn her kids' world upside down," the inside noted, before revealing that it is “very hard” for Portman “to imagine life without Benjamin."

"She loves Benjamin," the source said, adding that Portman's decision to part ways from him for the time being was not an easy one. "So when he made all sorts of promises she agreed to try."

But the insider said “it's starting to look like she can't get past the betrayal," before sharing, "She hasn't come out and said she's leaving him.”

“But a lot of people suspect that's where this is heading. It's not looking great."