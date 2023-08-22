Taylor Swift drops surprise 'Aquamarine Green Edition' of '1989' album

Taylor Swift has recently sent shockwaves throughout the music industry by revealing a special treat for her dedicated fan base, often referred to as "Swifties".



The acclaimed singer took to Instagram to share the release of the Aquamarine Green edition of her iconic 1989 album with her 270 million followers.

Taylor posted a picture of what appears to be the poster for her 1989 album. She can be seen wearing a light blue and white oversized shirt with baggy jeans and "1989 Taylor's Version" written on the bottom right corner of the poster.

The Grammy-winning artist captioned the post, "Oh hi guys! The Aquamarine Green Edition of 1989 (my version) is available on my site for the next 48 hours."

The hitmaker's post immediately garnered a lot of attention despite her turning off the comments on the post; the post's liked count reached over one million just after 30 minutes of its posting.



1989 was originally released in 2014 and marked a major shift in Swift's musical genre as she shifted from country to pop music and earned a lot of acclaim and success.