Rihanna, A$AP Rocky feel ‘complete’ after welcoming second baby

Rihanna and her partner A$AP Rocky feel “complete” after they welcomed their second baby, reportedly a son, a year after birth of their boy RZA.

According to a report published by TMZ, the Diamonds hitmaker gave birth to her second child on August 3, 2023 in Los Angeles.

"We don't yet know the kiddo's name, but we do know it starts with 'R' and it's a boy,” the insider revealed.

Following the revelation, an insider told People Magazine the singer “feels her family is now complete" adding "it’s something she’s always wanted."

Rihanna shocked the world when she flaunted her baby bump while performing on one of the world’s biggest stage, Super Bowl Halftime show, in a gorgeous red outfit, back in February.

At the time, a source revealed that RiRi loves “being a mom” to her son as she is the “happiest she has ever been” after embracing mother.

The popstar first embraced motherhood when she gave birth to her son last year in May but revealed his name few days before his first birthday.

The couple even refrained from sharing any photos of their baby boy till they enthralled their fans with a video of their then seven-month-old boy on TikTok, back in December.