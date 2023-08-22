 
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Michael Oher remains mum on 'Tuohys' amid book launch

The Blind Side controversy refused to die as Michael Oher appeared at his book-signing event under the cheers of fans, but he declined to comment about his explosive charges against the Tuohy family.

Speaking on his new book When Your Back’s Against the Wall: Fame, Football and Lessons Learned Through a Lifetime of Adversity event, the NFL player said, “This book, it means a lot to me,” adding, “Basically, it’s a playbook on life and how I continue to fight back and when your back’s against the wall. That’s how I’ve felt all my life.”

Currently, he was locked in a legal battle against Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy for fraud as he accused the pair hoodwinked him into signing the conservatorship papers instead of adopting him.

Meanwhile the 2009’s John Lee Hancock’s Oscar-nominated film was under the scanner because it was based on the hustle of the 37-year-old, which he alleged that the Tuohys sold to rake millions out of it. 

While the Memphis native is also gunning for the (allegedly $15 million) paycheck to be paid with interest that his adoptive family earned from his story.

Meanwhile, Oher has moved to court to end his conservatorship with Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy, per the Associated Press.

The Blind Side follows Michael Oher whose life was teetering until the Tuohys adopted him who unlocked his potential to navigate his future to the better shape.


