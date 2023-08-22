Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori faces 4 years in Italian jail?

Bianca Censori is under the radar of angry Italians. As Kanye West’s wife's recent outing in a risqué outfit fumed the country’s conservatives, who were calling for the celebrity's arrest and charged her with ‘public indecency’, which carries a heavy fine and arrest.



The latest outfit of Melbourne-born that caused fury was a shockingly see-through nude catsuit leading the Yeezy designer to get the help of a cross-body bag to cover her breasts at one point, per The US Sun.

While the Donda hitmaker goes no socks look as he sported black oversized with matching trousers with a baggy sweater.

After the “indecent” spectacle, many went online to bash the 28-year-old while some called for their arrest.

“It's surprising she hasn't been arrested. Italy is much more conservative, in this case rightly so!' one user raged.

Another said, “I hope Italy kicks them both out of the country. They don't need this pair polluting it,' another raged, as someone else agreed: 'Completely disrespectful to a conservative catholic culture; the Italians should have kicked them out.'

Others factored in the “public indecency” charge, which defines exposing oneself in places attended by minors. According to the Italian Constitutional Court, a punishment of up to 10,000 Euros and four years imprisonment can be issued.

“It's a shame that they can't arrest her for public indecency. They look like clowns, how embarrassing,” a third commented.

A fourth added, “How about police in every country arrest anyone who is nude? It's called indecency... Tired of being forced to see nude women and should be illegal for children to see this.”



