Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian welcome second baby: See Baby No 2

Serena Williams has embraced motherhood for the second time!

The tennis star has welcomed another baby girl with husband Alexis Ohanian, the couple revealed on Tuesday.

Taking to his Instagram, Alexis shared a loved-up family photo to share the happy news with his fans.

"Welcome, Adira River Ohanian," he captioned.

"I'm grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you've now given me another incomparable gift — you're the GMOAT," he wrote.

The father-of-two then went on to thank his well wishers for sticking up with the family.

"Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter I'll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister."



He concluded the post saying: "Your peace would have been like a river, your well-being like the waves of the sea."