Adam Sandler gifts Jennifer Aniston flowers every year on Mother's Day

Jennifer Aniston has candidly discussed her struggles with infertility and her feelings of disappointment regarding not having frozen her eggs in her younger years.

Despite not being a mother herself, Jennifer Aniston is still celebrated on Mother's Day. In an interview with WSJ. Magazine, the 54-year-old actress shared a heartwarming gesture from her close friend Adam Sandler, 56, and his wife Jackie. Each year, Aniston receives flowers from them on Mother's Day, highlighting the meaningful connections in her life.

Jennifer Aniston has been open about her journey with infertility. Last year, she expressed regret over not having frozen her eggs earlier in life. She shared her determination in tackling the challenges of infertility, which included undergoing IVF treatments and even experimenting with alternative remedies like consuming Chinese teas in hopes of conceiving.

In a conversation with Allure in 2022, Aniston reflected on the difficulties she faced on her path to parenthood through IVF. She acknowledged the years of speculation surrounding her personal life and relationships, which compounded the emotional strain of her fertility struggles.

She emphasized that her former husbands, Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, were not divorced from her due to her not having children. This constant speculation took a toll on her well-being as she battled infertility.

Jennifer Aniston admitted that she now recognizes the value of freezing her eggs when she was younger. Her busy career, especially during her time on the popular show Friends from 1994 to 2004, consumed her attention, leaving little room for contemplating future family plans.

The persistent public scrutiny she endured during her five-year marriage to Brad Pitt for not becoming pregnant further added to her distress.

Subsequently, during her marriage to Justin Theroux, now 52, Jennifer faced continued scrutiny. Reports surrounding their 2017 separation suggested that her fertility struggles were a factor in their split. Despite these challenges, Aniston has come to terms with the reality that she may not conceive children.