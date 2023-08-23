Angelina Jolie gets new tattoo to diss ex Brad Pitt?

Angelina Jolie has got some new ink and fans are speculating she got the tattoos to diss her ex-husband Brad Pitt.



Celebrity tattoo artist MR.K took to Instagram to flaunt his new work on the middle fingers of the Hollywood beauty, however, he created suspense by blurring his art work.

“Still can’t believe that I actually grabbed her hand and tattooed her,” he captioned the snap of Jolie’s hands with blurred tattoos. "Guess what she got on her palm?"

Fans of the star were quick to speculate with many quipping that Jolie must have words “f*** Brad” tattooed on her fingers in reference to her dramatic split with the hunk.

“Had A \ Brad Time,” one fan guessed while another added, “F**k you.”



Jolie already has variety of tattoos including a Bengal Tiger, Khmer Script, Quod Me Nutrit Me Destruit, a cross, Geographical Coordinates of her children, Yant ViHan Pha Chad Sada and a M among others.

Jolie parted ways from Pitt in 2016 after 12-year romance. The two share six kids, Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and 14-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Meanwhile, it is being speculated that Jolie is likely to win custody of her kids under 18 while Pitt will get full control of their once jointly shared French winery, Chateau Miraval, after fighting over it for over a year.