 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
By
Web Desk

The Gilded Age season 2 release date announced

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, August 23, 2023

The Gilded Age season 2 release date announced

The release date and new teaser trailer for season two of The Gilded Age have been announced by HBO.

The new season will premiere on October 29, with the new episodes also available on HBO's streaming site Max.

The series follows the ambitious Russell family in their climb to the top of New York society, no matter the cost.

In the trailer, Bertha Russell, played by Carrie Coon, is seen holding strong on her plans to disrupt high society.

An official synopsis for the new season reveals that events will pick up on Easter morning in 1883, "with the news that Bertha's bid for a box at the Academy of Music has been rejected.



More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle’s love for ‘fame and photos’ exposed

Meghan Markle’s love for ‘fame and photos’ exposed
Lizzo settled disputes with 14 dancers six months before new lawsuit

Lizzo settled disputes with 14 dancers six months before new lawsuit
Prince Harry feels like ‘an on duty worker’ with Meghan Markle: ‘Not close at all’

Prince Harry feels like ‘an on duty worker’ with Meghan Markle: ‘Not close at all’
Queen Camilla receives big news as William draws criticism

Queen Camilla receives big news as William draws criticism

‘Leo’ teaser: Adam Sandler is a 74-year-old lizard in Netflix animated film video

‘Leo’ teaser: Adam Sandler is a 74-year-old lizard in Netflix animated film
Meghan Markle planning brand new career shift after ‘influencer stint’

Meghan Markle planning brand new career shift after ‘influencer stint’
Zendaya says femme fatale character in ‘The Challengers’ was ‘scary to take on’

Zendaya says femme fatale character in ‘The Challengers’ was ‘scary to take on’
Why did Halle Berry divorce Olivier Martinez?

Why did Halle Berry divorce Olivier Martinez?
Alec Baldwin's legal woes far from over

Alec Baldwin's legal woes far from over

‘I'll never forget’: Drake honors Kobe Bryant on stage during L.A show – Watch

‘I'll never forget’: Drake honors Kobe Bryant on stage during L.A show – Watch
Zendaya talks keeping relationship with Tom Holland private

Zendaya talks keeping relationship with Tom Holland private

Jhené Aiko's life threatened by 'spooky' fan, asks court interference

Jhené Aiko's life threatened by 'spooky' fan, asks court interference