The Gilded Age season 2 release date announced

The release date and new teaser trailer for season two of The Gilded Age have been announced by HBO.

The new season will premiere on October 29, with the new episodes also available on HBO's streaming site Max.



The series follows the ambitious Russell family in their climb to the top of New York society, no matter the cost.

In the trailer, Bertha Russell, played by Carrie Coon, is seen holding strong on her plans to disrupt high society.

An official synopsis for the new season reveals that events will pick up on Easter morning in 1883, "with the news that Bertha's bid for a box at the Academy of Music has been rejected.









