Thursday, August 24, 2023
Lizzo to countersue former dancers amid sexual harassment lawsuit

Lizzo, who is currently facing a sexual harassment lawsuit by her former dancers, has now reportedly decided to counter-sue those dancers as new photos have emerged showing those dancers happily cavorting the stage despite claiming in their lawsuit that they were forced to do so.

Crystal Williams, 25, Noelle Rodriguez, and Arianna Davis, both 24 years old, have accused Lizzo of sexual and racial harassment, creating a hostile work environment, and dragging them against their will to degrading sex shows while the Grammy winner was on a European tour in February and March.

The acclaimed rapper has quashed all those allegations, and now Dailymail reports that new photos of Lizzo's former dancers have emerged, which show them happily posing with topless performers backstage at the Crazy Horse cabaret in Paris.

Reacting to those photos, Lizzo said, "As the old saying goes, a picture speaks a thousand words."

She added, "The pictures of three former dancers happily carousing backstage with other performers speak volumes."

Lizzo has also referenced a video clip of Arianna Davis in her defense, which features Arianna saying, "It has been a beautiful journey working with Lizzo, and she had an amazing experience." 

