Thursday, August 24, 2023
By
Web Desk

Has Corey Davis announced retirement from football?

By
Web Desk

Thursday, August 24, 2023

New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis, who had been absent from team activities, revealed on Wednesday that he is taking a step back from football. 

The 28-year-old Davis, a significant acquisition as a free agent in 2021, conveyed his decision through an Instagram post on Wednesday. 

While he refrained from using the term "retirement" or disclosing the exact reasons behind his choice, Corey Davis explained that he had been contemplating this course of action for a while.

The seasoned receiver, who had opted out of the voluntary offseason training, had one year remaining on his contract, set to earn a non-guaranteed $10.5 million. However, with the Jets having recently signed Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman, and Randall Cobb, Davis's role in the team's offense had become uncertain.

In his heartfelt statement, Corey Davis expressed, "For some time now, I've been contemplating stepping away from the sport of football. This decision has not been easy." He emphasised his gratitude for his family and the opportunities he has been blessed with. Davis's desire to spend more quality time with his wife and two children played a significant role in his decision.

The Jets' organisation, as well as teammates, responded with support for Corey Davis. Coach Robert Saleh acknowledged the difficulty of the choice and praised Davis's character, both on and off the field. Saleh shared, "Selfishly, obviously, we'd love for him to play. He's an unbelievable man, he's an unbelievable player."

General Manager Joe Douglas echoed this sentiment, describing Davis as a "true professional on and off the field." Davis's presence will be missed as the Jets' wide receiver depth faces a potential challenge, especially with Lazard's unexpected absence from practice.

Over two seasons with the Jets, Davis struggled to meet the expectations set by his contract due to injuries. While his tenure with the team was plagued by physical setbacks, he made notable contributions, particularly in 2020 with 65 receptions, 984 yards, and five touchdowns.

Davis's journey began when the Tennessee Titans drafted him as the fifth overall pick in 2017. Throughout his four-year stint with the Titans, he progressively showcased his abilities, culminating in impressive statistics during the 2020 season.

