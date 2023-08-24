Orange County, California, mass shooting claims 5 lives

This picture shows Cook's Corner bar located in Orange County, California. — Instagram/@cookscornerbar

At least five people were killed and six others injured on Wednesday night as a result of a mass shooting in Orange County, California, at a famous local bar, authorities reported.

Police revealed that the suspect, a retired law enforcement officer, opened fire at a historic biker bar and was killed after the police shot him in response to the shooting, KCAL reported.

The injured were transported to a hospital after gunshots ripped through Cook's Corner, a famous, old biker bar in Trabuco Canyon, at around 7:30pm while footage of the scene showed at least two bodies on the ground covered by sheets.

A domestic dispute between a retired law enforcement officer and his wife caused the mass shooting, leading to 11 people being shot, including the suspect, resulting in a large police presence, CBS reported.

The famous biker bar, Cook's Corner is located near O’Neill Regional Park, 50 miles south of Los Angeles, California, Daily Mail reported.

Mass shootings are not uncommon in the US and, in fact, have observed a drastic surge over the past few years, becoming the most common cause of death in the country for most people.

Guns in the US have become so easily accessible that even children end up killing people after getting hold of a gun.