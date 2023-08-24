 
Thursday, August 24, 2023
Hailey Bieber forced Justin Bieber to fire long-term manager Scooter Braun?

Thursday, August 24, 2023

File Footage 

Hailey Bieber took charge of all her husband Justin Bieber’s business affairs, making him fire his long-term manager Scooter Braun.

A report published by Puck News first speculated that the Peaches singer and the controversial manager haven’t spoken in months, leading many to theorize that the two have parted ways.

However, representatives of both later debunked all rumours regarding their partnership termination while claiming that they are still working together.

Meanwhile, another report claimed that the singer’s wife has taken over the charge of his business related affairs and is “heavily involved” in all his official matters.

Confirming the report, a source now spilt to Us Weekly that Justin has “officially let Scooter go as his manager” while alluding that he took the decision under Hailey’s influence.

Hailey Bieber “led the charge that led Justin to leave him for another manager,” the source claimed, adding, Justin “has been taking meetings with other managers for three years.”

This comes amid rumours that Scooter has lost some of his A-list clients, including Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato after years-long partnerships.

However, a music industry insider close to the situation has dismissed all such rumours, maintaining that "all of Scooter Braun’s clients are under contract and negotiations have been going on for several months as Scooter steps into his larger role as HYBE America CEO."

"People are spreading rumors based on what they know, but they are off. Scooter’s team at SB Projects are still handling both Justin and Ariana as they work through what this new structure looks like," the insider added.

While some insiders still insist that the speculations are baseless, other sources are of the view that “where there’s smoke, there’s fire.”

