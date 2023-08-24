Kevin Hart in wheelchair after playful race mishap with Stevan Ridley

Kevin Hart is currently using a wheelchair due to an unfavorable outcome in a friendly foot race against a former NFL player.

In an update shared with his Instagram followers, Kevin Hart disclosed that his attempt to outpace Stevan Ridley in a 40-foot dash resulted in his injury.

"44 and sitting my ass down!!!!! I got to be the dumbest man alive!!!!! What the f--- am I doing???? I blew my s---….I’m done. FML," Hart wrote in a caption to his 178 million followers, preceding a video where he elaborated on the incident that left him temporarily incapacitated.

In the video, Hart humorously admitted to being in a wheelchair, attributing it to his pursuit of youthful activities. He recounted the incident, which transpired during a lighthearted contest with the former NFL running back, Stevan Ridley, aged 34.

The challenge revolved around determining who was faster. Hart, known for his speed, recounted Ridley's assertion that he couldn't beat him. Ridley, a former NFL running back for the New England Patriots, was warmly described by Hart.



Hart narrated the events leading to the 40-yard dash, revealing that the endeavor resulted in physical strain and his inability to walk, albeit temporarily. He attributed his injuries to the natural effects of aging.

In a message directed at individuals over 40, Hart emphasized the importance of respecting one's age. He cautioned that age demands respect, as he had come to realize through his own experience. Hart acknowledged that he was currently using a wheelchair due to his injuries and went on to describe the specific nature of his injuries—a torn lower abdomen and hip abductor tears.

In a humorous yet self-critical tone, Hart pointed out the implications of his injuries, indicating that his ability to race Ridley again was irrevocably lost. He questioned the rationale behind competing at his age and ruefully referred to the event as a foolish decision that now prevented him from walking.

Subsequently, Ridley posted a response on his Instagram Story, expressing regret for Hart's condition and playfully teasing him.