 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, August 24, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kevin Hart in wheelchair after playful race mishap with Stevan Ridley

By
Web Desk

Thursday, August 24, 2023

Kevin Hart in wheelchair after playful race mishap with Stevan Ridley
Kevin Hart in wheelchair after playful race mishap with Stevan Ridley

Kevin Hart is currently using a wheelchair due to an unfavorable outcome in a friendly foot race against a former NFL player.

In an update shared with his Instagram followers, Kevin Hart disclosed that his attempt to outpace Stevan Ridley in a 40-foot dash resulted in his injury.

"44 and sitting my ass down!!!!! I got to be the dumbest man alive!!!!! What the f--- am I doing???? I blew my s---….I’m done. FML," Hart wrote in a caption to his 178 million followers, preceding a video where he elaborated on the incident that left him temporarily incapacitated.

In the video, Hart humorously admitted to being in a wheelchair, attributing it to his pursuit of youthful activities. He recounted the incident, which transpired during a lighthearted contest with the former NFL running back, Stevan Ridley, aged 34.

The challenge revolved around determining who was faster. Hart, known for his speed, recounted Ridley's assertion that he couldn't beat him. Ridley, a former NFL running back for the New England Patriots, was warmly described by Hart.

Hart narrated the events leading to the 40-yard dash, revealing that the endeavor resulted in physical strain and his inability to walk, albeit temporarily. He attributed his injuries to the natural effects of aging.

In a message directed at individuals over 40, Hart emphasized the importance of respecting one's age. He cautioned that age demands respect, as he had come to realize through his own experience. Hart acknowledged that he was currently using a wheelchair due to his injuries and went on to describe the specific nature of his injuries—a torn lower abdomen and hip abductor tears.

In a humorous yet self-critical tone, Hart pointed out the implications of his injuries, indicating that his ability to race Ridley again was irrevocably lost. He questioned the rationale behind competing at his age and ruefully referred to the event as a foolish decision that now prevented him from walking.

Subsequently, Ridley posted a response on his Instagram Story, expressing regret for Hart's condition and playfully teasing him.

More From Entertainment:

'James Bond' star offers ideas for agent 007's future

'James Bond' star offers ideas for agent 007's future
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘staring at a bleak future’: ‘It’s dawning on them’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘staring at a bleak future’: ‘It’s dawning on them’
'Euphoria' creator drops major hints about season 3

'Euphoria' creator drops major hints about season 3
Justin Bieber admits he was ‘reckless’ with Selena Gomez amid whirlwind romance

Justin Bieber admits he was ‘reckless’ with Selena Gomez amid whirlwind romance

Amber Heard dodges serious legal charges after losing Johnny Depp lawsuit

Amber Heard dodges serious legal charges after losing Johnny Depp lawsuit
Miley Cyrus ‘frustrated’ over toxic clash between siblings and mom Tish Cyrus video

Miley Cyrus ‘frustrated’ over toxic clash between siblings and mom Tish Cyrus
Michael Mann admits Chris Hemsworth's hacker film 'failure'

Michael Mann admits Chris Hemsworth's hacker film 'failure'
Inside Tom Brady, Irina Shayk ‘fast’ moving romance: ‘They’re super compatible’

Inside Tom Brady, Irina Shayk ‘fast’ moving romance: ‘They’re super compatible’
Kanye West ‘using mind control’ on Bianca Censori?

Kanye West ‘using mind control’ on Bianca Censori?
Why did Christopher Nolan apologize to Florence Pugh?

Why did Christopher Nolan apologize to Florence Pugh?
'The Equalizer' director shares key update on series future

'The Equalizer' director shares key update on series future

Angelina Jolie controversial tattoos are about ex Brad Pitt? Find out here

Angelina Jolie controversial tattoos are about ex Brad Pitt? Find out here