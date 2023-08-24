Prince William harps on ‘unity, nostalgia’ only ‘when it suits him’

Prince William has just come under fire for only harping on and using the world’s nostalgia when it suits him.

These accusations and claims have been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

Her comments against Prince William and Kate Middleton have been made in a piece for News.com.au.

In this piece she pointed out how, “After the World Cup, the problem now for the Prince and Princess of Wales is that when they do finally pitch up in Australia and put on their predictable razzle-dazzle double-act it will look a bit superficial.”

Not to mention, “it will look like they are happy to come here and indulge in plenty of trite photo ops when it suits them, or if there is something in it to bolster Brand Wales.”

“That sort of trip will do absolutely nothing to ‘bind the Commonwealth together’.”

Ms Elser later referenced the day of Princess Diana’s death and how the world issued demands to the Queen saying, “show us that you care.”

In her eyes, this is exactly what is happening in Australia right now because the world is saying, “show us you are interested in us. Show us you are even vaguely tapped into what is going here.”