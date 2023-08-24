 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, August 24, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William harps on ‘unity, nostalgia’ only ‘when it suits him’

By
Web Desk

Thursday, August 24, 2023

Prince William harps on ‘unity, nostalgia’ only ‘when it suits him’
Prince William harps on ‘unity, nostalgia’ only ‘when it suits him’

Prince William has just come under fire for only harping on and using the world’s nostalgia when it suits him.

These accusations and claims have been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

Her comments against Prince William and Kate Middleton have been made in a piece for News.com.au.

In this piece she pointed out how, “After the World Cup, the problem now for the Prince and Princess of Wales is that when they do finally pitch up in Australia and put on their predictable razzle-dazzle double-act it will look a bit superficial.”

Not to mention, “it will look like they are happy to come here and indulge in plenty of trite photo ops when it suits them, or if there is something in it to bolster Brand Wales.”

“That sort of trip will do absolutely nothing to ‘bind the Commonwealth together’.”

Ms Elser later referenced the day of Princess Diana’s death and how the world issued demands to the Queen saying, “show us that you care.”

In her eyes, this is exactly what is happening in Australia right now because the world is saying, “show us you are interested in us. Show us you are even vaguely tapped into what is going here.”

More From Entertainment:

Ed Sheeran leaves fans excited as he announces new album

Ed Sheeran leaves fans excited as he announces new album

Meghan likely to antagonize royals, thousands of monarchists next month

Meghan likely to antagonize royals, thousands of monarchists next month

Dua Lipa resembles Irina Shayk in latest pictures for magazine

Dua Lipa resembles Irina Shayk in latest pictures for magazine

Prince Harry will stay at royal home during UK visit? video

Prince Harry will stay at royal home during UK visit?

Prince William needs to ‘accept the bad’ and ‘get on with it’ video

Prince William needs to ‘accept the bad’ and ‘get on with it’
Meghan Markle unlikely to accompany Harry to UK, will join him in Germany video

Meghan Markle unlikely to accompany Harry to UK, will join him in Germany

King Charles branded ‘mind-meltingly stupefying’

King Charles branded ‘mind-meltingly stupefying’
Princess Diana ghosted Sarah Ferguson 'without any reason' before death video

Princess Diana ghosted Sarah Ferguson 'without any reason' before death
Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori needs 'rescuing': 'He holds all the power'

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori needs 'rescuing': 'He holds all the power'
William Shatner aka Captain Kirk shares his thoughts on artificial intelligence

William Shatner aka Captain Kirk shares his thoughts on artificial intelligence

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘in trouble’ as King Charles ‘finds his mettle’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘in trouble’ as King Charles ‘finds his mettle’
Prince William to return from US to stand-in for King Charles

Prince William to return from US to stand-in for King Charles