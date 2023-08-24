 
Thursday, August 24, 2023
Dua Lipa resembles Irina Shayk in latest pictures for magazine

Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thousands of people reacted to Dua Lipa's photoshoot for "Vogue France" for which she went topless.

The "Levitating" singer took to Instagram to share multiple pictures from the shoot, leaving her fans swooning over her.

The British singer appears on the cover of the fashion magazine for its September issue.

Hundreds of her fans shared their thoughts in the comments section of Dua's Instagram post, with some saying she had an uncanny resemblance to Irina Shayk in the photos.

Actor Úrsula Corberó of "Money Heist" fame and singer Lindsay Lohan were among thousands of people who liked Dua Lipa's pictures on the Instagram page of "Vogue France". 

