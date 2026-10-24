Stephanie March returns to 'Law & Order: SVU' as Alexandra Cabot

Stephanie March is returning to Law & Order: SVU as Alexandra Cabot.

She will appear in the ninth episode of Season 28, her first appearance on the series since 2018.

TheWrap reports the episode will air on 3 December, though the Hollywood Reporter says no airdate has been set. NBC is keeping details of Cabot’s return quiet.

March was a series regular as the assistant district attorney from Season 2 in 2000 until early Season 5 in 2003, when Cabot faked her own death and went into witness protection after a cartel targeted her.

She has returned several times as a guest in Seasons 6, 10, 11, 13 and, most recently, Season 19’s Sunk Cost Fallacy in 2018.

She also played Cabot in the 2006 spinoff Conviction. Variety puts her at more than 100 episodes, while TV Insider counts the new one as her 98th.

When she last returned in 2018, March told Today it started with a text from the show: “Would you be interested in coming back?” Her reply was, “Why not?”

Showrunner Michael Chernuchin said at the time that she is “part of SVU’s DNA”.

Her other credits include Ricky Gervais’ The Invention of Lying, Who We Are Now and The Social Ones.