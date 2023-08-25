Russia says accusations of killing Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin are 'absolute lie'

Yevgeny Prigozhin assists Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin during a dinner with foreign scholars and journalists at the restaurant Cheval Blanc outside Moscow. — Reuters

The Kremlin has denied all the Western accusations pointing towards them about the death of Wagner's mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin as "absolute lie", mentioning the requirement to await test findings.



President Vladimir Putin on Thursday sent his condolences to Yevgeny Prigozhin's family, breaking his silence after the mercenary leader's plane crashed on Wednesday evening with no survivors two months after he led a mutiny against army chiefs.

Vladimir Putin cited "preliminary information" as indicating that Yevgeny Prigozhin and his top associates in the Wagner mercenary group had been killed.

Russian investigators have opened a probe into what happened, but have not yet said what they suspect caused the plane to suddenly fall from the sky northwest of Moscow.

Nor have they officially confirmed the identities of the 10 bodies recovered from the wreckage.

Western politicians and commentators have suggested that President Putin ordered Prigozhin killed to punish him for launching a failed June 23-34 mutiny against the top brass which represented the biggest challenge to Vladimir Putin's rule yet.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the accusation and many others like it were false.

"There is now a great deal of speculation surrounding this plane crash and the tragic deaths of the plane's passengers, including Yevgeny Prigozhin. Of course, in the West, all this speculation is presented from a well-known angle", Peskov told reporters.

"All of this is an absolute lie, and here, when covering this issue, it is necessary to base yourself on facts. There are not many facts yet. They need to be established in the course of investigative actions."

Dmitry Peskov said that it was important to wait for the results of various tests as well as the outcome of the investigation.

He said Vladimir Putin had not met Yevgeny Prigozhin recently.

