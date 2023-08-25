 
Iconic Whitesnake guitarist and songwriter Bernie Marsden dies at 72

Bernie Marsden co-wrote Whitesnake's hit songs 'Here I Go Again' and 'Fool For Your Loving'

The family of Bernie Marsden has released a statement confirming the passing of the British rock guitarist and songwriter. Marsden was renowned for his contributions to the music world, particularly his association with the legendary rock group Whitesnake.

“On behalf of his family, it is with deep sadness we announce the death of Bernie Marsden,” the statement read. “Bernie died peacefully on Thursday evening with his wife, Fran, and daughters, Charlotte and Olivia, by his side.”

“Bernie never lost his passion for music, writing and recording new songs until the end.”

Marsden's influence extended deeply into the musical fabric of Whitesnake, as he co-wrote some of the band's most iconic tracks, notably Here I Go Again and Fool For Your Loving. His distinctive blues-infused guitar style and songwriting prowess played a pivotal role in shaping the unique musical essence of Whitesnake.

Before his tenure with Whitesnake, Marsden contributed his talents to the band UFO and also pursued a solo journey. His impact on rock music, particularly within the realms of hard rock and blues, has etched his name as a revered guitarist and songwriter.

Following his time with Whitesnake, Marsden ventured into various other significant musical projects, including Alaska, MGM, and The Moody Marsden Band. He continued to expand his solo repertoire, which initially started during his Whitesnake era with the release of And About Time Too! in 1979.

Nonetheless, it's Marsden's contributions to Whitesnake that garnered him widespread recognition, a journey he embarked on with his cherished 1959 Gibson Les Paul Standard, affectionately known as "The Beast." This guitar, akin to Peter Green's famed "Greeny," stands among the most iconic 'Bursts in the world of guitars.

