Zaka Ashraf approaches LHC after IPC's letter to PM

LAHORE: Zaka Ashraf has requested the Lahore High Court (LHC) to ensure that the authorities concerned do not apply election-related orders to his position as head of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management committee, The News reported Saturday.

In the plea, Zaka's counsel contended that the petitioner's appointment as chairman of the management committee was made with Cabinet approval on July 5, 2023.

The primary responsibility of the petitioner was to oversee the upcoming elections of the board of governors (BOG) and the chairman of the PCB, in accordance with the PCB constitution.

The counsel further argued that this appointment is not related to the elections of the National and provincial assemblies, and therefore, the petitioner should not be subject to Clause "g" of the Notification dated August 15, 2023, issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The contention of the petitioner's counsel revolved around an office memorandum note dated August 18, 2023, written by the secretary to the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) and also an ex-officio member of the BOG.

The controversy

As a result of the ongoing political developments in the country, Zaka Ashraf, who was appointed chairman PCB managing committee recently, is facing removal from his position.



Historically, the position of PCB chairman has been influenced by political affiliations, often leading to changes in leadership based on shifts in the political landscape.

Ashraf's ascent to the role in July 2023 marked a departure from this tradition. The Pakistan People's Party's demand for their nominee to assume the PCB chairman position had facilitated Ashraf's appointment, disrupting Sethi's seven-month tenure.

The Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) has reportedly communicated with the PM Office, identifying Ashraf as a political appointee targeted for removal in line with the Election Commission's directive.

The aim is to ensure a level playing field for the electoral process and eliminate any potential biases stemming from political appointments.

The dynamics surrounding this transition point toward a potential transformation in how the PCB chairman position is selected, indicating a potential move away from the traditional political appointment process.