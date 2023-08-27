Meghan Markle’s ‘battling it out’ with Prince Harry’s ‘disdain’ of the press

Meghan Markle has allegedly been playing a game of tug of war with Prince Harry due to his alleged disdain of the press.



Claims about this have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Esler.

She broke down the subtle shift in house Sussex during her piece for News.com.au.

In the piece she compared the Royal Family to reality TV stars because of their status as ‘nationalized Kardashians’, riddled by “divorce and scandal.”

In reference to this thought process Ms Elser said, “The only thing separating Her late Majesty and Kris Jenner, according to this way of thinking? Several layers of fake tan, a few $100,000 Hermès Birkins and that Jenner has never been forced to make awkward small talk with a Prime Minister.”

This belief comes forward despite the fact that “The Windsors’ view has always been that they put up with the glare of press and public scrutiny out of sufferance and duty; that the celebrity that comes with their titles and roles is nothing but deeply regrettable and all a bit déclassé.”

Meghan Markle on the other hand allegedly wants to ‘live her life’ according to Page Six because ‘none of the cameras are going away’.”

Whereas Prince Harry has a “deep-seated antipathy towards the press seems to exist at a nearly cellular level”.