Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and friends celebrate Justine Skye's birthday

Girls just want to soak up the sun!

Celebrity pals Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Justine Skye, and Lori Harvey were captured savoring tequila shots while reveling on a yacht in Mexico, commemorating Skye's birthday.

They took to their individual Instagram accounts, sharing a series of snapshots that flaunted their outfits along with scenes of sunbathing, exploring local attractions, and indulging in seaside picnics. The quartet sported an array of bikinis as they partied on the yacht's deck.

A video clip featured on Skye's Instagram Stories displayed Bieber, 26, emerging from the water and ascending a ladder on the yacht's side. She comforted the "U Don't Know" vocalist by reassuring her that the fish below wouldn't come close as the crew tossed food to them.

In another video, Bieber queried the crew, "The fish are not gonna touch me, right?" as she prepared to go back into the water.

Amidst fits of laughter, Skye playfully inquired while recording her model companion, "Why would you tell me that they're not gonna touch me then ask them?" Bieber replied, "I was just double-checking!"

Harvey, 26, founder of SKN, captured the local sea lions on her Instagram Stories as they lounged on a pier. Sporting a mismatched bikini from her Yevrah Swim collection, she posted the message, "Having the time of my life."

The clique embarked on a Mexican escapade to commemorate Skye's 28th birthday on August 24. Harvey shared video snippets of Skye being surprised with a birthday cake adorned with berries and sparklers, accompanied by the yacht's crew serenading with "Happy Birthday."

Jenner, 27, the face of L'Oreal Paris, posted images of the gang enjoying rounds of her tequila brand, 818, an ode to her Calabasas neighborhood's area code in the San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles.

This gathering of friends isn't a recent occurrence, as Bieber, co-founder of Rhode, previously shared a collection of photos on August 19, offering a glimpse into her recent experiences. Among them was a girls' night out with Skye and Harvey.