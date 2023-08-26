Chris Hemsworth reveals dynamic workout routine on Instagram

Chris Hemsworth, who recently turned 40, has shared a video in which he proudly displayed his well-toned physique while divulging his comprehensive full-body workout routine.

In the video, Chris Hemsworth was joined by Ross Edgley, a 37-year-old ultra-marathon sea swimmer, as they embarked on their fitness journey together.

Hemsworth detailed his evolving exercise approach, indicating a shift towards fewer heavy weightlifting sessions and a greater emphasis on sprinting and functional movements.

Alongside the video, he composed a lengthy caption for his Instagram post, expressing his satisfaction with the solid full-body workout routine he was following.

Both Hemsworth and Edgley appeared shirtless in the video, showcasing their sculpted abs. Hemsworth sported a black pair of Nike shorts, a tan baseball cap, black sunglasses, and white tennis shoes. Meanwhile, Edgley, the British athlete, donned vibrant orange workout shorts and chose to go barefoot during the session.

The backdrop of the video was set to the tune of "Sure Shot" by the American hip-hop group The Beastie Boys. The 32-second clip commenced with Hemsworth and Edgley engaging in sprints on grass, accompanied by a small canine companion.

The scene transitioned to Hemsworth's backyard, where he executed an array of exercises, including tossing a large black weighted medicine ball onto the ground and skillfully catching it in mid-air. Additionally, he demonstrated movements involving thick black ropes.



The video further depicted Hemsworth manipulating a smaller white weighted medicine ball from side to side, engaging his core muscles. The actor also engaged in bear crawls on the floor and performed push-ups while gripping weights in each hand.

The video was a feature of Hemsworth's Centr fitness app, a tailored digital health and fitness platform. Launched in 2019, the program has garnered more than 200,000 global subscribers, offering them expert-guided fitness, nutrition, and mindfulness routines to assist them in achieving their fitness objectives, according to Business Wire.