Saturday, August 26, 2023
Beyoncé 'scared' concertgoers in latest show

Beyoncé's record-shattering Renaissance Tour is on the roll but even with mega-budgets—faults are bound to happen. As recently the popstar encountered one.

While performing Alien Superstar, the music was abruptly cut in the middle leading the pop icon to storm off the stage until the error was fixed.

Witnessing the pop icon reaction, many Bey Hives took to the internet to make cheeky jokes about someone was going to get fired, which was referenced to the 41-year-old remarks when one of the stage staffers missed the cue on the lights in one of her previous shows.

The online comments were assorted by the OK! Magazine.

"Someone's getting fired!! She was ------," one person commented.

While another added, "SOME BODY GETTIN FIREDDDDDD!!!!!!!!! I'm ------ for her!!!!!"

"Who did sound check? Beyonce firing someone tonight," a third chimed in.

A concertgoer added, "She had me scared. I thought the show was going to be canceled."

But soon the issue was resolved and Beyoncé' returned to the stage amid the cries of fans who were in sync singing in her absence.

