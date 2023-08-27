Dermatologists share what REALLY works for your hair, skin and nails. Representational image from Unsplash.

Achieving real improvement in hair, skin, and nails has caught the attention of many. The craze for better appearance is the reason.

Recent years have witnessed a rise in the consumption of supplements claiming to enhance appearance, with the percentage of Americans using hair, skin, and nail vitamins doubling from 2.5% to 4.9% between 2011 and 2020, reports CNBC Make It.

However, dermatology experts assert that authentic results can be achieved through simpler and safer methods. Rather than relying on supplements, they stress the significance of a well-rounded diet as the cornerstone of effective hair, skin, and nail care.

Dermatologists caution against the overuse of biotin and collagen supplements, which often exceed the body's actual requirements. A study featured in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology highlights the potential to skew test results and interfere with vital health assessments.

Dr Rebecca Hartman, an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School, underscores that excessive biotin intake can yield misleading outcomes in various health tests.

Dr Adam Friedman, chair of dermatology at George Washington University, reinforces this concern, recounting a tragic instance where the failure to detect a heart attack due to high biotin levels resulted in a fatality.

Dermatologists advocate for a more grounded approach to beauty enhancement. While biotin-rich supplements remain unnecessary due to its presence in regular diets, they underscore the importance of a balanced intake of nutrients for naturally vibrant hair, skin, and nails.

For those aspiring to improve hair, beans, nuts, seeds, and egg yolks are excellent sources of biotin. Collagen production can be bolstered through the consumption of meats, bone broth, gelatin, dairy, beans, soy, and vitamin C, zinc, and copper-enriched fruits, leafy greens, and root vegetables.

Before considering supplements, dermatologists advise individuals to verify the product's active ingredients, dosage evidence, manufacturer credibility, third-party testing, and to consult a medical professional.