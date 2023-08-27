How is your relationship? Your home has the key, says relationship expert

Decorating your house with love will ensure you have a home for years to come. Representational image from Unsplash.

When you walk into a couple's home, you might notice their choice of décor, furniture, and arrangement. But do you know that these choices of interior drop subtle hints about their relationship dynamics?

Rebecca Snowden, the savvy interior style advisor at Furniture And Choice, has teamed up with relationship coach Billy Reid of Get Your Dream Partner to shed light on what your home décor truly says about your relationship.



Whether you're in the honeymoon phase or have been together for years, your home's décor can speak volumes about your partnership. Rebecca Snowden stresses, "Decorating your house with love will ensure you have a home for years to come."

1. Work-in-progress home says you need unity for balance

An unfinished home might signify a relationship seeking unity and shared goals. "Communication and desire to progress are key," says Snowden. Set aside time together to complete projects, reinforcing your commitment.

When both partners work together towards common goals, like fixing up the home, it's important to communicate well and want the same things. Spending time together to finish these projects can help your relationship grow stronger.



2. Show Home demonstrates respect and mindfulness

Well-adjusted couples often have organised routines, sharing chores and maintenance. This fairness is intertwined with respect and mindfulness. Reid emphasises how small gestures, like anticipating each other's needs, can foster connection.

When a home always looks neat and organized, it might mean the couple respects each other a lot and pays attention to the little things. They plan who does what chores, like cleaning and fixing things, and they appreciate each other's efforts equally.

This isn't just about being fair – it's also about showing care and thoughtfulness. It can be quite attractive when a partner does something helpful without being asked.

Remember, keeping things tidy and organized doesn't just help the house – it can make your relationship better too.



3. Functional home underscores appreciation and understanding

Function over form can prevail when both partners appreciate the same aspects. Compromises are made, reflecting appreciation and understanding. Being aware of each other's preferences can dispel tensions between tidiness and clutter.

When a home is functional, it means that the couple values practicality as much as looks and comfort. If they both like similar things, their home can be both useful and nice-looking. But sometimes, if they have different preferences, one might compromise for the other.

For instance, one person might prefer to keep things hidden, while the other thinks it's okay to display some items. This can lead to debates about tidiness and clutter.

These disagreements can be solved if each partner understands what bothers the other and avoids those things. It's about learning what bugs your partner and being considerate. This can make your home a happy place for both of you.



4. Knick knack home stresses making cherished memories

Amidst what some might call clutter, others find sentimental trinkets that tell stories. Regular attention to household activities prevents tasks from piling up. A home filled with cherished items cultivates a comforting atmosphere, but balance is essential to avoid excessive upkeep.

If your home is full of little things like decorations and souvenirs, it's because you both value creating memories together. Even though some might think it's too cluttered, these items remind you of the happy times you've shared.

While having lots of things around can seem messy, it's important to spend time together doing chores to prevent things from getting too overwhelming.

Having items that mean a lot to you can make your home feel warm and welcoming, showing off your relationship to anyone who visits. Just remember not to go overboard, as too much stuff can make cleaning a big job, and that could affect your relationship.

5. Up-cycled home shows passion and creativity

Shared passions, such as upcycling, strengthen bonds. Valuing the environment and thriftiness enhances relationships. However, harmony comes from shared values and open communication. Introducing your interests gently can bridge gaps.

If you both love fixing and improving old things, like turning an old table into something new, it can bring you closer. When you both care about the environment, saving money, and finding hidden treasures in thrift stores, it shows you have strong shared values.

It's exciting to search for unique furniture and use your imagination to make it better. This creativity can be a fun project and also help you save money.

However, if one of you is more interested in this than the other, it might cause problems. Before you start buying or changing things in your home, make sure you agree and understand each other's feelings. If one of you isn't used to this kind of thing, take it slow and gently show them what you enjoy.

Working together on these projects can make your relationship stronger, as long as you communicate and respect each other's opinions.

Your home's décor showcases more than just design preferences; it unveils the intricacies of your relationship. From unity to creativity, each choice echoes your connection. So, take a moment to reflect on your home. What is it saying about your partnership?