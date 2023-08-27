 
menu menu menu
world
Sunday, August 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

NASCAR racer Ryan Preece addresses horrifying crash on social media

By
Web Desk

Sunday, August 27, 2023

Ryan Preece, driver of the #41 Mohawk Northeast Ford, walks out during driver intros prior to the NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway on July 23, 2023 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. — AFP/File
Ryan Preece, driver of the #41 Mohawk Northeast Ford, walks out during driver intros prior to the NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway on July 23, 2023 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. — AFP/File

NASCAR racer Ryan Preece took to social media to address his fans soon after he was involved in a severe crash Saturday during the 'Coke Zero Sugar 400' race at Daytona International Speedway.

Preece posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing: "If you want to be a race car driver, you better be tough."

He added: "I’m coming back."

Preece's car suffered severe damage in the crash, yet the 32-year-old miraculously survived the incident and was able to walk away from the wreckage.

During Saturday's race, Preece's car flipped over 10 times due to a collision with Chris Briscoe's car on the backstretch.

Preece was left with only five laps to finish the race when he lost control of his Ford car and crashed into Briscoe's car on the left side, sliding into the infield, flipping over ten times before finally coming to a stop upside down, as reported by Daily Mail.

Despite the severity of the accident, he managed to crawl out of his vehicle on his own and escape the wreckage before receiving medical attention and being placed on a stretcher to be transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

Although it is uncertain whether he suffered any injuries during the crash, NASCAR did not issue a red flag and the race instead went into overtime.

Chris Buescher from RFK Racing emerged victorious in the Coke Zero Sugar 400, securing his fifth NASCAR Cup Series triumph.

Although Preece's crash was frightening, there was another serious accident during the night involving Team Penske's Ryan Blaney.

Ty Gibbs lost control after colliding with Hattori's Christopher Bell, causing him to collide with Blaney and hit the wall head-on. Several other cars were also involved in the accident.

The cleanup crew needed to intervene, and a red flag was raised before Blaney was taken to the infield care centre. Later, it was confirmed that he was okay. 

More From World:

At least 3 US Marines die after aircraft crashes during military drills in Australia

At least 3 US Marines die after aircraft crashes during military drills in Australia
Lithuanian couple crowned wife-carrying world champions in Hungary

Lithuanian couple crowned wife-carrying world champions in Hungary
Former Olympic swimmer dies suddenly on Lake District family holiday

Former Olympic swimmer dies suddenly on Lake District family holiday
Florida braces for flash floods as storm forms in Gulf of Mexico

Florida braces for flash floods as storm forms in Gulf of Mexico
White suspect kills 3 in Jacksonville, Florida mass shooting

White suspect kills 3 in Jacksonville, Florida mass shooting
Putin issues decree of allegiance to avert Wagner-style mutiny in future

Putin issues decree of allegiance to avert Wagner-style mutiny in future
SpaceX's Elon Musk tells US Department of Justice to 'go sue themselves'

SpaceX's Elon Musk tells US Department of Justice to 'go sue themselves'
'Most wanted terrorist' Machude Omar killed in coordinated military action

'Most wanted terrorist' Machude Omar killed in coordinated military action
India train fire sparked by gas cylinder explosion leaves 9 dead

India train fire sparked by gas cylinder explosion leaves 9 dead
'Heist at the museum': Britain says aims to recover 2,000 stolen 'colonial' artefacts

'Heist at the museum': Britain says aims to recover 2,000 stolen 'colonial' artefacts
With Prigozhin on top, list of Putin's dead critics continues to grow amid Russia-Ukraine war

With Prigozhin on top, list of Putin's dead critics continues to grow amid Russia-Ukraine war
WATCH: Indian teacher makes class slap Muslim student as Modi govt looks other way video

WATCH: Indian teacher makes class slap Muslim student as Modi govt looks other way