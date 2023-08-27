NASCAR racer Ryan Preece addresses horrifying crash on social media

Ryan Preece, driver of the #41 Mohawk Northeast Ford, walks out during driver intros prior to the NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway on July 23, 2023 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. — AFP/File

NASCAR racer Ryan Preece took to social media to address his fans soon after he was involved in a severe crash Saturday during the 'Coke Zero Sugar 400' race at Daytona International Speedway.

Preece posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing: "If you want to be a race car driver, you better be tough."

He added: "I’m coming back."

Preece's car suffered severe damage in the crash, yet the 32-year-old miraculously survived the incident and was able to walk away from the wreckage.

During Saturday's race, Preece's car flipped over 10 times due to a collision with Chris Briscoe's car on the backstretch.

Preece was left with only five laps to finish the race when he lost control of his Ford car and crashed into Briscoe's car on the left side, sliding into the infield, flipping over ten times before finally coming to a stop upside down, as reported by Daily Mail.

Despite the severity of the accident, he managed to crawl out of his vehicle on his own and escape the wreckage before receiving medical attention and being placed on a stretcher to be transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

Although it is uncertain whether he suffered any injuries during the crash, NASCAR did not issue a red flag and the race instead went into overtime.

Chris Buescher from RFK Racing emerged victorious in the Coke Zero Sugar 400, securing his fifth NASCAR Cup Series triumph.

Although Preece's crash was frightening, there was another serious accident during the night involving Team Penske's Ryan Blaney.

Ty Gibbs lost control after colliding with Hattori's Christopher Bell, causing him to collide with Blaney and hit the wall head-on. Several other cars were also involved in the accident.

The cleanup crew needed to intervene, and a red flag was raised before Blaney was taken to the infield care centre. Later, it was confirmed that he was okay.