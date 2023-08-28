‘Homesick’ Prince Harry wants ‘family time’ during upcoming UK trip

Prince Harry has reportedly been feeling ‘homesick’ and is planning to arrange some ‘family time' while in the UK

Prince Harry has reportedly been feeling ‘homesick’ and is planning to arrange some ‘family time’ with the Royals during his upcoming trip to the UK next month, sources have suggested.

Months after launching scathing attacks against his family in his incendiary biography Spare, released earlier this year, Prince Harry seems ready to put the differences aside and reunite with his father King Charles, his cousin Princess Eugenie, and his friends back home.

Talking to OK! Magazine, an insider revealed that Prince Harry will not only be in the UK for a charity event next month, but also plans to visit the UK again after wrapping up the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf.

As per a source, “Harry has made a new home in California, but he’s missing his friends in the UK. He’s especially close to his cousin Eugenie and is keen for his children to form a close bond with her young children. He wants to build a bridge with his family.”

“He’s realised that there’s no point holding a grudge and wants to move on,” the insider continued.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe also weighed in on the possibility of Prince Harry getting some ‘family time’ during his time in the UK and whether the royals will welcome him back.

As per Larcombe: “Harry’s been very quiet… They’ve (Harry and Meghan Markle) kept their heads down for a number of months and I think possibly now would be a good time for Harry to meet his father and for them to have a grown-up conversation…”

“If this meeting goes ahead, yes, it is a surprise, but it’s probably more of a sign that King Charles knows he’s got to sort out the Harry issue because it hasn’t been resolved,” Larcombe added.

The expert concluded, “There’s a way back for Harry I think, because the royals have not slammed the door in his face. They’ve stripped him from various things, but they haven’t retaliated in any particular way publicly. So, there is a way back for Harry but it will be a very long, slow process.”