 
menu menu menu
world
Monday, August 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

Four children drown after migrant boat capsizes off Greek coast

By
Web Desk

Monday, August 28, 2023

The image shows migrants arriving at Greek island of Lesbos. — Reuters
The image shows migrants arriving at Greek island of Lesbos. — Reuters

The Greek authorities reported on Monday that four migrant children drowned off the Greek island of Lesbos, while attempting to cross the sea from nearby Turkey.

The Greek coastguard rescued 23 people in Turkish waters in the early hours of Monday and four of them later died, government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis said. They were an 8-year-old boy and three girls aged 14, 8, and 11 months.

Neither Marinakis nor the coastguard gave further details on the incident.

Separately, a woman and a child were found unconscious off the island of Samos overnight and the woman later died despite efforts to save her, Marinakis said.

Greece is one of the European Union's main entry points for migrants and refugees fleeing poverty and conflict in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, Reuters reported.

More than 15,600 people have arrived in Greece this year, according to data from the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR, nearly 12,000 of them by sea

In June, hundreds of people drowned in international waters off Greece after the fishing trawler they were travelling on capsized en route to Italy from Libya.

More From World:

Libyan PM Dbeibeh dismisses foreign minister over protests following her Israel meeting

Libyan PM Dbeibeh dismisses foreign minister over protests following her Israel meeting
WATCH: Saturn-struck old man with telescope invites strangers to gaze at gas giant video

WATCH: Saturn-struck old man with telescope invites strangers to gaze at gas giant
France not to allow women to wear abayas in schools: minister

France not to allow women to wear abayas in schools: minister
Taliban govt bans women's entry to Band-e-Amir National Park

Taliban govt bans women's entry to Band-e-Amir National Park
Iran files lawsuit against pop singer Mehdi Yarrahi for advocating veil removal in his song

Iran files lawsuit against pop singer Mehdi Yarrahi for advocating veil removal in his song

Zimbabwe's incumbent President Mnangagwa clinches reelection

Zimbabwe's incumbent President Mnangagwa clinches reelection
Wagner boss Prigozhin died in plane crash, Moscow confirms after genetic analysis

Wagner boss Prigozhin died in plane crash, Moscow confirms after genetic analysis
$7.1 million raised for Trump's campaign since indictment

$7.1 million raised for Trump's campaign since indictment

NASCAR racer Ryan Preece addresses horrifying crash on social media

NASCAR racer Ryan Preece addresses horrifying crash on social media
At least 3 US Marines die after aircraft crashes during military drills in Australia

At least 3 US Marines die after aircraft crashes during military drills in Australia
Lithuanian couple crowned wife-carrying world champions in Hungary

Lithuanian couple crowned wife-carrying world champions in Hungary
Former Olympic swimmer dies suddenly on Lake District family holiday

Former Olympic swimmer dies suddenly on Lake District family holiday