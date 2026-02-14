'Possibility of homicide': Pathologist calls for fresh probe into Jeffrey Epstein's death

Jeffrey Epstein is seen in this image from the US Justice Department’s file of Epstein, released by the House Oversight Committee Democrats Washington, DC, US on December 18, 2025. — Reuters

A prominent pathologist who observed Jeffrey Epstein's autopsy has demanded a fresh investigation into the convicted sex offender’s death, maintaining that the available evidence supports the "possibility of homicide rather than suicide".

Dr Michael Baden, a former New York City chief medical examiner, said that newly released documents have reinforced his long-held view that Epstein’s death in August 2019 needs further scrutiny.

Epstein was found dead in his jail cell while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, with authorities ruling the death a suicide by hanging.

"That was my opinion at that time, and I still stand by it," Baden told The Telegraph, adding, "The autopsy findings are much more consistent with a crushing injury caused by homicidal strangulation than caused by hanging by suicide."

Dr Baden attended the autopsy as an observer at the request of Epstein’s brother, Mark Epstein. According to the pathologist, both he and then-Chief Medical Examiner Barbara Sampson initially agreed that the findings were inconclusive and required additional information before determining the exact cause and manner of death.

He also argued that newly released materials indicate the initial cause of death had been marked as pending, suggesting investigators were waiting for more evidence. However, just five days later, the New York Medical Examiner's Office ruled the death a suicide, a decision Baden termed "a surprise".

"I have not seen any evidence of further study, nothing that indicated further investigation into the cause of death," he said.

"My opinion is that his death was most likely caused by strangulation pressure rather than hanging," Baden added.

The pathologist highlighted three fractures found in Epstein's neck, claiming such injuries are uncommon in suicide by hanging. "Even one fracture, we have to investigate the possibility of a homicide. Two definitely warrant a full investigation," he said. "Findings in textbooks never see those fractures, and neither have I."

Baden also questioned whether the injuries were consistent with a bedsheet noose, as previously reported by officials, stating that the markings suggested a different type of material may have been involved.

"Given all the information now available, further investigation into the cause and manner of death is warranted," he said.

Despite the ongoing debate, former chief medical examiner Barbara Sampson has repeatedly defended her office's findings, maintaining that there was no evidence of strangulation and that Epstein's death was a suicide — a conclusion accepted by authorities at the time.