Monday, August 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

German envoy sends off Pakistani athletes to Berlin Marathon

By
Web Desk

Monday, August 28, 2023

German Ambassador to Pakistan Alfred Grannas (third from right) poses for a photo along with local runners, who will participate in the upcoming Berlin Marathon. — German embassy
German Ambassador to Pakistan Alfred Grannas on Tuesday sent off local runners in Islamabad, who are participating in the upcoming Berlin Marathon.

Rehman Azhar, Yawar Siddique, Bilal Ehsan and Ammar Mumtaz were among those who met the envoy at the German Embassy in the federal capital.

According to a statement issued by the embassy, the Pakistani runners met the German envoy at his invitation.

This meeting was marked by mutual appreciation and support for the running community in Islamabad. The runners expressed their gratitude to the ambassador for his generous appreciation and for recognising the potential for the promotion of running in Pakistan through their participation in the Berlin Marathon.

As a token of appreciation and a symbol of their shared enthusiasm for running, the IRC runners presented the German ambassador with their club's shirt.

