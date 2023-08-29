Elton John 'discharged' after night at French hospital: Read

Elton John is reportedly back home safely after a night in the hospital.

The singer suffered a fall in his Mont Boron villa in France this week, immediately after which he was taken to the Princess Grace Hospital in Monaco to look up for the minor incident.

A representative of John tells PEOPLE: “Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure."

They added: “Following check ups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health.”

This comes two year after the singer first "fell awkwardly on a hard surface" in 2021.



"I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications," he said in a statement at the time.

