Sam Asghari ‘jobless’ after parting with wife Britney Spears

Insiders report that Sam Asghari doesn't 'have any acting gigs lined up' amid his divorce from Britney Spears

It appears that Sam Asghari, Britney Spears' estranged husband, is currently unemployed after filing for divorce from the pop star.

“He’s jobless,” the insider says. “He doesn’t have any acting gigs lined up at the moment.”

He is a member of the actors' union SAG-AFTRA, which recently went on strike for the first time in 43 years due to an ongoing dispute with production companies.

Before the strike began, Asghari had wrapped up filming for his only upcoming project, the comedy movie Grand Death Lotto, which is directed by Paul Feig.

Additionally, Asghari had a small role in the Paramount+ series Special Ops: Lioness. He had filmed his part at the beginning of the year, and the show started streaming in July.

However, the strike led to the cancellation of its red carpet premiere and seemingly impacted its promotion and visibility.

It seems that Asghari's timing with his projects coincided with the strike, which may have affected his current employment status.

“Sam is still looking for his big break,” our insider grouses.

Earlier this month, Asghari, 29, had parted ways with Spears, 41, after being married for just one year.

Page Six later reported that he was “attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his prenup and threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid.”

“So that’s what Sam is focused on,” a source claimed.

However, his rep denied the rumors and said that the actor “has always and will always support” his now estranged wife.