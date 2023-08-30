 
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Airport in Russia's Peskov city attacked by drones

Wednesday, August 30, 2023

This screengrab taken from a video on Telegram shows a thick smoke with a fire lit inside it after the Russian northwestern city Peskov comes under attack by drones on August 30, 2023. — Telegram/@rian_ru
Regional governor Mikhail Vedernikov said on Telegram early Wednesday that an airport in the Russian city of Peskov came under attack by drones, as defence forces were busy repelling thwarting the assault.

Videos on social media showed thick black smoke rising over the airport.

Regional governor Vedernikov said on social media: "The defence ministry is repelling a drone attack in Pskov's airport."

"I arrived on the site at the very start of the incident. According to preliminary information, there have been no casualties. The scope of damage is now being assessed," Vedernikov wrote on his Telegram channel, according to TASS news agency.

Emergency services told TASS that four Il-76 transport planes were damaged on the ground. Russian authorities have closed the airspace in the region.

An attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by an aircraft-type UAV on objects in Russia was thwarted, according to Defence Ministry, quoted by RIA Novosti.

The ministry also added: "Air defense forces on duty shot down three Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the territory of the Bryansk region and another UAV over the territory of the Oryol region."

The Russian outlet Readovka claimed about 15 Ukrainian drones targeted the airport and were shot down, including with small arms fire.

Pskov is located about 700 kilometres north of Ukraine, and 30 kilometres from the border of Nato member Estonian. Latvia is about 60 kilometers southwest of the city. 

More to follow...

