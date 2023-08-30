Justin Bieber ‘overcompensating’ with loved-up Hailey Bieber pics after steamy SZA video

Justin Bieber seems to be “overcompensating” with lovey dovey Hailey Bieber snaps on social media after starring in racy Snooze video with SZA.

Ever since the music video from SZA's chart-topping sophomore album, SOS, was released, the Peaches singer has been sharing loved-up snaps with his wife on a daily basis.

The singer, who has not been sharing anything on his Instagram account for a while, made his comeback and has been only dropping cosy snaps with the model ever since the video was dropped.

Fans of the Baby hitmaker swarmed the comment section theorizing that Justin is feeling guilting for doing the steamy video and hence, he is making up to Hailey for it.

“Feel like dude is over compensating for doing the sza video,” one fan commented on a series of snaps shared on Justin’s IG featuring him cosying up to Haily.



“Anyone else think it’s interesting that he hasn’t been active on here for months, but after making an incredibly steamy music video with SZA he is posting hailey nonstop? idk, just weird,” another speculated.

One commented, “Here he go tryna push her back in the algorithm after Sza video. Smh I fw y'all tho,” while another penned, “Overcompensating for a REASON.”

Others trolled Hailey for taking control of her husband’s phone and posting her snaps on his account turning it in “Hailey Bieber fan account.”

“Now she’s forcing him to take pictures to make it look like he does post her voluntarily. Just weird behavior from a couple. Really has control of him. Poor guy,” one wrote.

“Justin Bieber is officially in a conservatorship,” one fan took a dig at the couple while another commented, “She’s trynna post as much as she can before logging off his page.”

“Hailey get off Justin phone please and thank you,” another chimed in.