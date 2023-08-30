Harry Styles girlfriend Taylor Russell shares her thoughts on relationships: ‘You will get hurt’

Harry Styles' new girlfriend Taylor Russell admits she has a hard time confiding in people

Harry Styles' new girlfriend, Taylor Russell, has opened up about her perspective on relationships, emphasizing the need to acknowledge the possibility of getting hurt.

The Lost in Space actress, who was recently seen sharing loved-up moments with the A-list musician, is featured in the latest edition of The Face magazine.

In her interview, Taylor said: “You are going to be hurt – that's the tax. The tax on a real relationship is the reality that you will get hurt, you will [have] grief, something will be lost at some point and that's OK. It's worth it.”

She also opened up about her struggle with being vulnerable and confiding in people.

She explained: “I'm never going to be volunteering all of my feelings. I'm somebody who, annoyingly, complicatedly, needs things to be asked and pulled from me to talk about it.”

Sharing her thoughts on how she relates to her character Connie in the play The Effect, Taylor said that "love" is her favourite drug.

However, she added: “I wanna be 60, 70, 80 doing shrooms and molly. Like, on an island doing shrooms and molly, naked, running around, drinking piña coladas.”

Styles recently made a discreet appearance at the press night of Russell's new play, The Effect, at the National Theatre.

The two celebrities didn't do anything to dispel the rumors of their relationship, as photos captured them seemingly captivated by each other.

The Bones And All, star affectionately placed her hand on Harry's shoulder, while he leaned in closely to speak into her ear.