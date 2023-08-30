 
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Bonnie Wright says she was ‘frustrated’ by lack of screen time for Ginny in ‘Harry Potter’

Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Bonnie Wright says she did her best with the little screen time her character had in the 'Harry Potter' series

Bonnie Wright, who portrayed Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter film series, has shared her thoughts on her character's portrayal in the movies.

In J.K. Rowling's book series, Ginny has a significant and dynamic role, especially as Potter's eventual love interest. However, in the film adaptations, her character's storyline was somewhat condensed.

Reflecting on her role, Wright acknowledges that there were differences between the books and movies and that she did her best with the material she was given.

"There was just no room for much change in those scripts," Wright, now 32, said on the latest episode of the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast. "There were a million executives going through them all."

"I think what I maybe took, which I don't take so much to heart now, is I kind of felt that maybe my anxiety was about like, 'Oh, I'm going to be seen as badly portraying this character,' rather than later realizing that I wasn't really given the opportunity to do that," she continued. "So it wasn't really my 'fault,' exactly."

"And when fans do share that disappointment, they do it in a way where they're like, 'We know it wasn't you. We just wanted more of you.' And that's the same with every character," Wright added. "If only they could've been five-hour-long movies, but it would've taken probably two years to film each one or something."

She noted how Ginny’s journey was affected by the fact that "a lot of the scenes of every character were chopped down from the book to the film. So you didn't really have as much to show in the film."

"Sometimes that was a little disappointing, because there were parts of the character that just didn't get to come through because there weren't the scenes to do that," Wright said. "So that made me feel a bit anxious or just frustrated, I guess."

