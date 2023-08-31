 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, August 31, 2023
By
Web Desk

Ellie Goulding says her 'face is intact' after being hit by firework

By
Web Desk

Thursday, August 31, 2023

Ellie Goulding says her face is intact after being hit by firework
Ellie Goulding says her 'face is intact' after being hit by firework

Ellie Goulding is giving health update to her ans after her injury during a recent concert.

The singer, who performed at the Victorious Festival in Portsmouth, England this week, was hit by a firework. While she continued crooning to her hits amidst the event, the star turned to her social media post event to assure fans she is alright.

“To those asking I am ok!" Goulding wrote on her Instagram Stories.

"Pyro didn’t hit me in the face. Face is intact. Love you thank you x”.

This comes months after Goulding expressed her problems with anxiety during an interview with PEOPLE in Aptril.

"At times it was debilitating... Being around Arthur automatically zaps [my anxiety] away, and I feel like it's my body trying to mess with me because it's saying, 'We want you to be with Arthur all the time,' biologically," explained Goulding.

"I've had no choice but to put myself and being a mother first, and then everything else I will do to the best of my ability," she added.

More From Entertainment:

'Bachelorette' star Josh Seiter faces scrutiny as he asserts hacking as cause of death hoax

'Bachelorette' star Josh Seiter faces scrutiny as he asserts hacking as cause of death hoax
Kim Zolciak spotted without wedding ring amidst marriage turmoil

Kim Zolciak spotted without wedding ring amidst marriage turmoil
Selena Gomez faces accusations of SAG-AFTRA strike rule breach, deletes 'Only Murders' post

Selena Gomez faces accusations of SAG-AFTRA strike rule breach, deletes 'Only Murders' post
Bonnie Wright says she was ‘frustrated’ by lack of screen time for Ginny in ‘Harry Potter’

Bonnie Wright says she was ‘frustrated’ by lack of screen time for Ginny in ‘Harry Potter’
Italian actor criticises casting of Adam Driver in 'Ferrari'

Italian actor criticises casting of Adam Driver in 'Ferrari'

Kanye West, Bianca Censori belongs to broken families

Kanye West, Bianca Censori belongs to broken families
Daniel Radcliffe leaves fans in AWE with shredded abs in ‘Miracle Workers’ finale

Daniel Radcliffe leaves fans in AWE with shredded abs in ‘Miracle Workers’ finale

Paris Jackson claps back at netizens criticizing her for having armpit hair

Paris Jackson claps back at netizens criticizing her for having armpit hair

Piers Morgan flays Prince Harry over remarks made in Netflix series

Piers Morgan flays Prince Harry over remarks made in Netflix series

Drake addresses rumors of Travis Scott's performance during his Vancouver show

Drake addresses rumors of Travis Scott's performance during his Vancouver show
Kate Middleton, Prince William share exciting news after Harry’s ‘Heart of Invictus’ release video

Kate Middleton, Prince William share exciting news after Harry’s ‘Heart of Invictus’ release
Taylor Swift targets Kanye West as he falls out of favour over pictures with Bianca Censori video

Taylor Swift targets Kanye West as he falls out of favour over pictures with Bianca Censori