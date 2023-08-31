Ellie Goulding says her 'face is intact' after being hit by firework

Ellie Goulding is giving health update to her ans after her injury during a recent concert.

The singer, who performed at the Victorious Festival in Portsmouth, England this week, was hit by a firework. While she continued crooning to her hits amidst the event, the star turned to her social media post event to assure fans she is alright.

“To those asking I am ok!" Goulding wrote on her Instagram Stories.

"Pyro didn’t hit me in the face. Face is intact. Love you thank you x”.



This comes months after Goulding expressed her problems with anxiety during an interview with PEOPLE in Aptril.

"At times it was debilitating... Being around Arthur automatically zaps [my anxiety] away, and I feel like it's my body trying to mess with me because it's saying, 'We want you to be with Arthur all the time,' biologically," explained Goulding.



"I've had no choice but to put myself and being a mother first, and then everything else I will do to the best of my ability," she added.

