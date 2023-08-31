Young Brazilian fitness influencer passes away after heart attack

Brazilian fitness influencer Larissa Borges can be seen in this picture posted on August 28, 2023. — Instagram/@lariborgesx

Brazilian fitness influencer Larissa Borges has tragically died after experiencing a double cardiac arrest of unknown causes.

The news of her sudden passing has left her family and followers in shock. The young influencer passed away on August 28, 2023, at the age of 33.



The family of 33-year-old fitness influencer confirmed her untimely demise through a heartfelt social media post. The family expressed their profound grief, highlighting the pain of losing such a young and kind individual.

Larissa Borges, who had over 32,000 followers, was admitted to the hospital on August 20th after her initial cardiac arrest during her travels in Gramado, Brazil.



After spending a week in a coma, Larissa's condition took a tragic turn when she faced another cardiac arrest, which proved fatal.

Her family remembered her as a source of joy and determination, always bringing smiles to those around her.

Larissa Borges' vibrant personality and contagious energy made a lasting impact on those who knew her.

Despite facing numerous challenges, Larissa's family praised her unwavering determination in her battle for life. They lauded her as a warrior who tackled obstacles without complaint.

Larissa Borges' sudden demise has left a significant void in their hearts, and her memory will be cherished with affection and gratitude. Her journey as a fitness influencer inspired many, and her legacy of positivity and resilience will continue to live on.