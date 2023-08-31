 
menu menu menu
world
Thursday, August 31, 2023
By
Web Desk

Young Brazilian fitness influencer passes away after heart attack

By
Web Desk

Thursday, August 31, 2023

Brazilian fitness influencer Larissa Borges can be seen in this picture posted on August 28, 2023. — Instagram/@lariborgesx
Brazilian fitness influencer Larissa Borges can be seen in this picture posted on August 28, 2023. — Instagram/@lariborgesx

Brazilian fitness influencer Larissa Borges has tragically died after experiencing a double cardiac arrest of unknown causes. 

The news of her sudden passing has left her family and followers in shock. The young influencer passed away on August 28, 2023, at the age of 33.

The family of 33-year-old fitness influencer confirmed her untimely demise through a heartfelt social media post. The family expressed their profound grief, highlighting the pain of losing such a young and kind individual. 

Larissa Borges, who had over 32,000 followers, was admitted to the hospital on August 20th after her initial cardiac arrest during her travels in Gramado, Brazil.

After spending a week in a coma, Larissa's condition took a tragic turn when she faced another cardiac arrest, which proved fatal. 

Her family remembered her as a source of joy and determination, always bringing smiles to those around her. 

Larissa Borges' vibrant personality and contagious energy made a lasting impact on those who knew her.

Despite facing numerous challenges, Larissa's family praised her unwavering determination in her battle for life. They lauded her as a warrior who tackled obstacles without complaint. 

Larissa Borges' sudden demise has left a significant void in their hearts, and her memory will be cherished with affection and gratitude. Her journey as a fitness influencer inspired many, and her legacy of positivity and resilience will continue to live on.

More From World:

Hurricane Idalia sweeps through Florida, moves to Georgia

Hurricane Idalia sweeps through Florida, moves to Georgia
Discover your path to most affordable, calm living in US

Discover your path to most affordable, calm living in US
North Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles 'to send clear message to foes'

North Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles 'to send clear message to foes'
US Senator Mitch McConnell freezes publicly for second time in a month

US Senator Mitch McConnell freezes publicly for second time in a month

Azan is allowed in New York City on Fridays, Ramadan

Azan is allowed in New York City on Fridays, Ramadan
Gabon president appeals for help after army declares coup

Gabon president appeals for help after army declares coup
'Why didn't you go to Pakistan', Indian teacher asks Muslim students

'Why didn't you go to Pakistan', Indian teacher asks Muslim students
Historic: Australia to hold referendum in October to recognise indigenous tribes

Historic: Australia to hold referendum in October to recognise indigenous tribes
'Extremely dangerous' Hurricane Idalia makes landfall on Florida's Big Bend

'Extremely dangerous' Hurricane Idalia makes landfall on Florida's Big Bend
Russia claims Prigozhin plane may have been downed deliberately

Russia claims Prigozhin plane may have been downed deliberately
SFJ applauds China's inclusion of Arunachal Pradesh in latest map

SFJ applauds China's inclusion of Arunachal Pradesh in latest map
Gabon soldiers announce seize of power; close borders indefinitely

Gabon soldiers announce seize of power; close borders indefinitely