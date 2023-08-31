PTI's Haleem Adil Sheikh rearrested shortly after getting bail from Karachi ATC

Former leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, speaks to the media. —Geo.tv/Files

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh was rearrested in a separate case shortly after he obtained bail from an anti-terrorism court in Karachi.

The police presented the PTI leader before an anti-terrorism court (ATC) after arresting him a day earlier from outside the Sindh High Court (SHC).

The law enforcement agency was seeking the physical remand of the PTI leader but the court rejected the plea and instead granted bail to Sheikh.

However, as soon as the PTI leader left the court premises the cops from the Preddy Police Station arrested the PTI leader in a fresh case.

As per the police, a case was registered against Sheikh in the Preddy Police Station a day earlier for interfering in the matters of the state, rioting and assault on police. It added that in the complaint it has been contended that during the PTI leader’s arrest, a day earlier, the police were attacked with sticks.

Sheikh's arrest came a day earlier as he was reportedly suspected of involvement in the violent protests triggered by the party’s chairman Imran Khan's arrest in the £190 million Al-Qadir Trust on May 9.

The former leader of opposition in the Sindh Assembly and other PTI politicians in the province were reportedly among the rioters booked for the violent protests in Karachi.

Speaking with journalists outside the court before his arrest, the senior PTI leader said false cases were made against him

“Blowing up balloons has also become terrorism,” he said.

“Aftab Siddiqui was also nominated but escaped after holding a press conference. People who hold press conferences [easily] leave,” he said, questioning the ambiguity around the arrests pertaining to the May 9 riots.

Sheikh said he and his colleagues are still facing lawsuits due to political vengeance. “I have been exposing the corruption of the Pakistan People’s Party.”

The politician also lamented the violation of the Constitution and law by the rulers.

Following the riots in May, a provincial high court bench restricted the police from apprehending Sheikh till May 19 after his son moved the court against a potential arrest.