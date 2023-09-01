 
Friday, September 01, 2023
Ed Sheeran shocks fans with surprise role as homeless addict in new comedy movie

Friday, September 01, 2023

Ed Sheeran is all set to stun his fans with his surprise appearance in the comedy movie Sumotherhood, and it has been revealed that the music icon has taken on the role of a homeless drug addict in the movie.

Rapper and Director Adam Deacon's movie Sumotherhood's trailer has been released, and the 23-year-old singer was spotted in it. The movie's synopsis described it as a parody of the UK urban genre.

Sumotherhood | Official Trailer 

According to Dailymail, the details and extent of Ed's role have not been unveiled yet, but it will be a spectacle to watch as his appearance on screen playing a character rather than being himself is a rare instance.

The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column quoted a source saying, "Ed is playing the role of a homeless crack addict, and his part was filmed a while ago. Hopefully, the movie will be out by the end of this year (2023)."

Although his fans will recognize him right away, the insider claimed that Ed's role in the movie is not very significant and that they have never seen him look like this. Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has also made a brief appearance in the movie, and his part was filmed in London last year.

Adam Deacon, Michael Vu, and Jazzie Zonzolo wrote the movie. Adam Deacon has assured fans that the film is going to be an explosion of fun, with action and comedy at every turn.

